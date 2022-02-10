Serbia eco activists to camp out for lithium mining ban

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian eco-activists have set up several tents in central Belgrade, pledging to camp there to press for their demand for a ban on lithium mining in the Balkan country. The tent protest in a park outside the Serbian presidency building is part of a wider environmental movement that has rattled the populist authorities. Several hundred people on Thursday also rallied outside President Aleksandar Vucic’s headquarters, before marching toward the government building. Used in batteries for electric cars, lithium is considered one of the most sought-after metals of the future as the world shifts to more renewable energy sources.