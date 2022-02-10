Libya’s east-based lawmakers name new PM, fueling divisions

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s east-based parliament has appointed a new prime minister, a development that counters U.N. efforts to reconcile the divided country and one that will likely produce two parallel administrations. The House of Representatives said its decision followed the incumbent premier’s failure to hold elections in December, something agreed to under a U.N.-mediated peace process. It has been a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean nation. Libya has for years been split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by militias and foreign governments. However, the move is expected to deepen divisions between rival factions in the war-stricken country.