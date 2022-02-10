DC high schools receive bomb threats for 3rd straight day

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public high schools in Washington, D.C., faced a fresh wave of bomb threats Thursday, despite the arrest of a teenager who is accused of making some of the previous threats. Five high schools were evacuated and searched Thursday after receiving bomb threats over the phone. In each case, no hazardous material was found, police said. The new wave of threats come a day after seven high schools were evacuated due to identical threats, and several hours after police arrested a juvenile suspect accused of making Wednesday’s bomb threats.