Cop critically injured in shooting on Arizona reservation

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of a Native American reservation in Arizona have been told to stay inside their homes as authorities search for a suspect who opened fire at tribal police officers, critically injuring one of them. Authorities say the shooting happened Wednesday night on the Yavapai-Apache Nation in the Verde Valley region of north-central Arizona when officers responded to a report of gunfire. Officials say in a statement that the suspect got out of a vehicle and shot at officers while fleeing. Residents were told to stay in their homes until the suspect is caught. The officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital and was listed in critical condition.