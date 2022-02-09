Sweden ends COVID-19 testing as pandemic restrictions lifted

By DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has ended wide-scale testing for COVID-19 even among people showing symptoms of a coronavirus infection. The move on Wednesday puts the Scandinavian nation at odds with most of Europe. But some experts say it could become the norm as costs for testing yield fewer benefits as the omicron variant proves milder and governments begin to consider treating COVID-19 as other endemic illnesses. The head of the Swedish Public Health Agency Karin Tegmark Wisell said that “we have reached a point where the cost and relevance of the testing is no longer justifiable.” The move comes as countries across Europe are relaxing restrictions that have dominated the continent for the past two years.