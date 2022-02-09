2 killed in shooting; suspect flees, crashes into school bus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooter killed two people in Pennsylvania’s capital city and led police on a chase that ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a school bus carrying students. No children were injured in the events Wednesday that began in Harrisburg. The victims were found inside a home. The suspect fled the scene. A pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into the bus in Londonderry Township. A state strooper says the bus was carrying students at a Catholic school in Elizabethtown. A police officer was also injured in the events. It isn’t clear if the suspect was injured.