Libya PM defiant as lawmakers set to name new leader

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s prime minister has taken a defiant stand against efforts to appoint a new interim government. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah says that he will not hand over power. He has warned that naming a new primer minister will lead the country back to “the square of division and chaos. The parliament is scheduled to name a new premier on Thursday. The appointment of a new prime minister will likely produce two parallel administrations. This increases the possibility of renewed fighting in a country largely ruled by lawless militias and armed groups.