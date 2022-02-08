House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation financing federal agencies for another month. It’s the latest emblem of Congress’ inability to finish its budget work on time. House passage is expected to be followed soon by a Senate vote sending the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature. Without that the government would deplete its spending authority on Feb. 18 and have to shutter its doors. That would be an election-year embarrassment neither party wants, and it will not happen. The bill finances federal agencies through March 11. Lawmakers hope that provides enough time to write the 12 annual bills that finance government.