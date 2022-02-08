El Salvador and Nicaragua each other of entering its waters

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Nicaragua and El Salvador are accusing each other of violating their maritime territory in the Gulf of Fonseca. El Salvador’s Foreign Relations Ministry replied late Monday to Nicaragua’s initial accusation by saying that Nicaraguan naval vessels were actually the ones in the wrong Friday’s events. The gulf on the Pacific Ocean is shared by El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras. Their territories there have been the subject of dispute for decades, including several decisions by the International Court of Justice. Honduras and Nicaragua signed a treaty last year recognizing their respective territories in the Gulf of Fonseca. El Salvador declined to join the treaty.