Maryland Gov. Hogan won’t run for Senate, despite GOP push

By STEVE PEOPLES and BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will not run for the U.S. Senate. In announcing his decision Tuesday, he rebuffed an aggressive recruitment push from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans who saw him as the party’s best chance to pick up a seat in the deep-blue state. The decision was not totally unexpected. But it marks a setback for the Republican Party’s broader fight to seize the Senate majority this fall. Hogan has been a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump and would have instantly become a legitimate contender against Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen.