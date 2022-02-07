White House considers expanding limits on ‘no-knock’ warrant

By COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is considering expanding a policy that limits the use of “no-knock” warrants for certain federal agents. A “no-knock warrant” is an order from a judge that allows law enforcement officials with a search warrant to enter a home without announcing their presence first. It’s an exemption to usual practice. In most cases, the law requires that officers must knock and announce themselves before entering a private home to execute a search warrant. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden is looking at whether to further limit federal agents’ use of the tactic after a local SWAT team fatally shot 22-year-old Amir Locke in Minneapolis.