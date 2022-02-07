Hard-hit Iran reports more than 100 new deaths from COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV reports that Iran has registered more than 100 new deaths from COVID-19 over a 24-hour period as the aggressive omicron variant spreads in the country. The report Monday said 104 patients died from the disease since Sunday, when the Islamic Republic announced 85 new deaths over a day’s time. Monday’s new tally more than doubled that of Feb. 1, when the death toll was 50. With 132,934 total deaths by Iran’s official count, the country has the highest national toll in the Middle East. Authorities say the aggressive omicron variant is now dominant in the country and have urged hospitals to prepare for a new wave of hospitalizations.