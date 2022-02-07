Dissident steps aside, resolving Honduras congress dispute

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras took a step toward resolving a dispute over who will lead the newly elected Congress, with dissident ruling party congressman Jorge Cálix agreeing to step aside. The move allows an ally of President Xiomara Castro, Luis Redondo, to take over as undisputed head of congress. Two congressional leadership teams had been selected in separate session by two blocks of legislators in January. But neither was selected legitimately, according to experts. The standoff threatened legislative paralysis at a time that Castro desperately needs to quickly get to work addressing Honduras’ problems.