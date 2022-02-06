Schools in Nepal demand reopening as virus cases decline

By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA

Associated Press

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Schools in Nepal are demanding the government open up physical classes that were shut down for weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases began to decline. Teachers say online education was limited to only a small part of the population living in the urban parts of the Himalayan country while a majority of students are being deprived of their chance to learn. The number of coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant has peaked in the past weeks but was declining in the last few days. Students across Nepal on Sunday lined up to pray at the temple of a Hindu goddess considered to be the deity of wisdom, knowledge and learning. A teachers’ group urged authorities to reopen schools by next week.