Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — As the United Kingdom marked the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s rule, the queen looked to the future of the monarchy. In remarks delivered in time for Sunday morning’s front pages, the queen expressed a “sincere wish’’ that Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, should be known as “Queen Consort” when her son succeeds her as expected. With those words, the monarch sought to answer once and for all questions about the status of Camilla, who was initially shunned by fans of the late Princess Diana, Charles’ first wife. Now known as the Duchess of Cornwall, the 74-year-old Camilla has taken on roles at more than 100 charities, including ones promoting literacy, supporting victims of domestic violence and helping the elderly.