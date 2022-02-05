Todd Gitlin, prominent activist and thinker, dead at 79

NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Gitlin, a prominent anti-war and campus activist of the 1960s who drew upon his experiences and influenced many others as an author, sociologist and educator, has died at age 79. Gitlin was a onetime president of Students for a Democratic Society, one of the leading campus organizations of the ’60s. He also helped organize one of the first major protests against the Vietnam War, in Washington, D.C., in 1965. He later differed with some on the left over “cancel culture” and campus debates over diversity. His sister Judy Gitlin confirmed his death Saturday, but declined to offer details beyond saying he was hospitalized at the end of last year.