Protesters in Istanbul decry migrant deaths on Greek border

By MEHMET GUZEL and ANDREW WILKS

Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Hundreds of people in Istanbul have marched to the Greek consulate to protest the deaths of 19 migrants near Turkey’s border with Greece. Turkish authorities say the migrants froze to death earlier this week after being illegally pushed back across the frontier by Greek guards. Athens has strongly rejected the accusation. Saturday’s demonstration, organized by Turkish humanitarian groups, saw about 300 protesters walk to the consulate near one of Istanbul’s main shopping streets behind a banner reading “Close borders to racism, open to humanity.” Turkey is a major crossing point for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in EU countries, with most crossing into Greece.