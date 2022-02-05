COVID restrictions, policing debate spark conservative push

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tough restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic and debates over police funding have sparked conservative movements in traditionally liberal cities, including Norman, Oklahoma. Supporters of Unite Norman say the group has galvanized conservatives in the college town just south of Oklahoma City. But opponents say it has exacerbated divisions in the community. Unite Norman failed in an attempt to recall the mayor and some city council members last year. But it has another shot at flexing its political muscle next week when voters decide whether to keep the incumbent mayor. Among the challengers is an optometrist and loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump. Other liberal cities, including Austin, Texas, and Seattle have seen similar conservative movements.