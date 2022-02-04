US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is restoring some sanctions relief to Iran’s atomic program as talks aimed at salvaging the languishing 2015 nuclear deal enter a critical phase. As U.S. negotiators head back to Vienna for what could be a make-or-break session, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers on Friday related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities. The move reversed the Trump administration’s decision to rescind them. The waivers are intended to entice Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 deal that it has been violating since former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed U.S. sanctions. Iran says it is not respecting the terms of the deal because the U.S. pulled out of it first.