UN experts: Darfur rebel groups make money in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say rebel groups in Darfur that signed a peace agreement with the Sudanese government in 2020 continue to operate in Libya and profit from opportunities provided by the civil war and lack of government control in the oil-rich north African nation. In a report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Friday, the experts monitoring sanctions against Sudan stemming from the 2003 Darfur conflict said several sources in the rebel movements stated they have no intention of completely withdrawing from Libya because they get most of their financing and supplies from engagements there.