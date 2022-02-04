Pakistani troops kill 3 militants in raid in southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces raided a militant hideout in the country’s volatile southwest, triggering a firefight and killing three insurgents. Friday’s raid took place in Kech, a town in Baluchistan province, where separatists armed with assault rifles attacked two Pakistani military posts earlier in the week, killing seven soldiers. The military said that 13 militants were killed in those attacks, which began Wednesday and ended Thursday. Friday’s raid was part of the operation to trace those behind the latest attacks. Separatists in Baluchistan have regularly staged such attacks in recent years, seeking independence from the central government in Islamabad.