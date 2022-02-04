Skip to Content
Mexican cartels now use IEDs as well as bomb-dropping drones

MARK STEVENSON
Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In the war between drug cartels in western Mexico, gangs have begun using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on roads to disable army vehicles. The self-defense movement in the town of Tepalcatepec, in western Michoacan state, said improvised land mines severely damaged an army armored car late last week. A spokesman for the movement, which is battling the Jalisco cartel, supplied photos showing a disabled army light armored vehicle on a road with damage he said was caused by one of the mines. The warring gangs already frequently use homemade armored cars and drones modified to drop small bombs. 

