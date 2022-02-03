Moroccan rescuers dig to save boy stuck down well for 2 days

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Rescue workers in northern Morocco are frantically digging for the second straight day to reach a 5-year-old boy trapped in a 32-meter (105-foot) -deep well. The boy has been in the well, located in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco’s Chefchaouen province since Tuesday evening. According to reports by Morocco’s official MAP news agency, rescue workers have used five bulldozers to dig a hole parallel to the well in an attempt to reach the boy, identified as Rayan. Local officials said rescue workers have reached 19 meters. The boy is being monitored with CCTV camera and supplied with oxygen and water through pipes that were lowered to him. The hashtag #SaveRayan is trending.