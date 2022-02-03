EU: 2022 must see action on oceans, biodiversity, plastics

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The European Union’s environment chief says 2022 must be the year for an ambitious agreement on the oceans, for action that protects the world’s biodiversity, and for starting negotiations to tackle the global crisis of plastic pollution especially at sea. Virginijus Sinkevicius, the EU commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, told a U.N. news conference Thursday that precious time to save nature and the oceans has been lost over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and “this year we must find a window of opportunity to reach agreements that will change the world for better.”