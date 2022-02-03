Canada PM: military response not in cards for COVID protests

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a military response to the ongoing Ottawa protest against COVID-19 measures is “not in the cards right now.” Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said this week that all options are on the table, including calling in the military, to end the ongoing demonstration that was being called an “occupation” by some on the city council. Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital last weekend. Police estimate about 250 remain. Trudeau says one must be “very, very cautious” about deploying troops on Canadian soil, adding there has been no such request.