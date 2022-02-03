A different COVID-19 vaccine debate: Do we need new ones?

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

COVID-19 vaccines still are saving untold lives, but omicron’s easy spread has many wondering if they will need boosters every few months or even a new kind of shot altogether. The aim would be to not just save lives, but also avoid the disruption that even mild infections can bring. Researchers are working on shots that could target more than one strain at once, or even stop the virus no matter how it mutates. Vaccines squirted in the nose are also being tested. Still, many experts say it’s unrealistic to expect the vaccines to forever protect against any infection, as long as they’re stopping death.