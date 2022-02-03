4 troops, 15 separatists killed in twin attacks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister says separatist insurgents launched twin attacks on military posts hours apart in the southwestern Baluchistan province, triggering intense firefights that killed four soldiers and 15 assailants. In a video statement Thursday, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said nine militants and four soldiers were killed when the assailants raided a security post Wednesday evening in the Naushki district. He said six militants died when separatists attacked another security post in the province. A separatist group claimed responsibility for the twin attacks in a post on Twitter. Separatists in Baluchistan have been demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.