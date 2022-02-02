Vote on virus law shows rifts in Poland’s ruling coalition

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Analysts say a defeated parliament vote on a COVID-19 draft law promoted by Poland’s deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski has exposed deep divisions within the country’s ruling right-wing coalition and a weakening of the position of its chief policy maker. Some 61 lawmakers from the ruling coalition which is led by Kaczynski’s Law and Justice party abstained or voted against the law mandating COVID-19 testing for employees. Analysts said on Wednesday the previous evening’s result marked an unprecedented high degree of dissent within the ruling coalition and poses a challenge to the leadership of Kaczynski, Poland’s most powerful politician.