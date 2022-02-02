UAE says ‘hostile’ drones intercepted in 4th such attack

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates military says it intercepted several drones fired at the country in the fourth such recent attack on the federation. It didn’t specify who launched the drones. A little-known group called “The True Promise Brigades” that previously claimed a January 2021 attack targeting a palace in Saudi Arabia said it was responsible. The Emirati Defense Ministry said said the interception Wednesday morning occurred “away from populated areas,” without elaborating. The Iran-backed Houthis fighting the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen have claimed a string of missile and drone attacks on the capital of Abu Dhabi in recent weeks.