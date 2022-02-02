Oath Keepers leader talks to Jan. 6 panel from federal jail

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and JACQUES BILLEAUD

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, has appeared remotely before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Rhodes testified Wednesday from a federal penitentiary where he is awaiting trial on sedition charges. The panel sought out Rhodes’ testimony even after he was arrested last month on charges that he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. He and 10 others were the first to be charged with seditious conspiracy for their roles in the violent insurrection. Rhodes has pleaded not guilty.