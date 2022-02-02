Lebanon’s taxi, bus and van drivers block roads in protest

BEIRUT (AP) — Scores of Lebanon’s taxi, bus and truck drivers have started a three-day strike, blocking roads and demanding the government do something to address surging prices and a broader economic crisis. It was the second time in three weeks unions held strike action, forcing schools, universities, and many shops to close. With public transport virtually nonexistent in Lebanon, many rely on such shared taxis, buses or minivans for their daily commutes and travel. Beirut was eerily quiet as protesting drivers blocked its main highways and intersections, some with burning tires. Unions have said the strike actions will last from 5:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.