Iran reports arrest of No 2 in California-based exile group

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s judiciary says the country’s intelligence units have arrested the No. 2 leader of a little-known militant Iranian opposition group based in California. The man is believed to have been involved in the planning of an attack on a mosque in Iran in 2008 that killed 14 worshippers and wounded over 200 people. Iran’s judiciary Mizanonline website reported on Wednesday that the country’s secret service detained the No. 2 in the “Tondar” group. Iran has also accused the group of being behind a 2010 bombing at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s mausoleum in Tehran that wounded several people.