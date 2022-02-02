HBCU bomb threat caller described elaborate plot: police

By JEFF MARTIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — A police chief says a caller who threatened to blow up a historically Black university in Florida described an elaborate plot involving seven bombs hidden in duffel bags and backpacks around the campus perimeter. The call to Bethune-Cookman University was among numerous threats made Monday and Tuesday against historically Black colleges and universities across the nation. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said that during the 20-minute call, the caller also said a gunman would open fire on Bethune-Cookman at lunchtime Monday. Many of the schools that were threatened locked down their campuses for a time. Authorities found no bombs after extensive searches.