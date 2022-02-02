Fox News host Shannon Bream has new book out in March

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of the bestselling “The Women of the Bible Speak” has a followup book coming out this spring. Fox News Books says Fox News host and commentator Shannon Bream’s new book will be “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families.” It will be released March 29. Fox News Books has also published such bestsellers as Pete Hegseth’s “Modern Warriors.” The company was launched in 2020 in partnership with HarperCollins Publishers. In the new book, Bream writes about such Biblical family members as Moses’ mother and the daughter of King Saul and the unexpected paths of their lives.