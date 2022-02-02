Court knocks judge, suggests he’s in ‘wrong line of work’

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A Jackson County judge known for ripping into criminal defendants is catching criticism again from a higher court. The Court of Appeals suggests Judge John McBain is ripe for a misconduct investigation for how he handled the sentencing of a woman convicted of killing her boyfriend on Valentine’s Day 2015. The court overturned a 30-year minimum prison sentence and said a different judge must handle the matter. It was the second time that McBain’s work was set aside; the first sentence for Dawn Marie Dixon-Bey was a minimum of 35 years. Both were much higher than the guidelines. Dixon-Bey claimed self-defense but was convicted of second-degree murder.