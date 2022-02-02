4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Wednesday that the four were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed the day before in Manhattan federal court. It alleges the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the actor’s death. The actor gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.” New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that the 54-year-old Williams died of acute drug intoxication in September.