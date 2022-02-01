Yemen’s Houthis add to Biden’s foreign policy frustrations

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A clan-based militia government in the Arab world’s poorest country is presenting the Biden administration with its latest foreign policy frustrations. Yemen’s Houthis have launched three cross-border strikes with drones and ballistic missiles into the United Arab Emirates in as many weeks. U.S. officials are studying financial measures targeting the Houthis and the group’s top figures, with new sanctions possible as soon as this week. It’s the latest in a so-far unsuccessful push by the Biden administration to get Houthi leaders into peace talks and wind down an eight-year war. U.S. officials from Biden down are assuring Gulf governments they will provide defensive support.