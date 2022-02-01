Trump pushes false claims that Pence could ‘send back’ votes

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is intensifying his effort to advance the false narrative that his vice president, Mike Pence, could have done something to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. In a statement Tuesday, Trump said the committee investigating his role in sparking the violent Jan. 6 insurrection should instead probe “why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval.” In another on Sunday, he falsely claimed that Pence “could have overturned the Election!” The vice president does not have the authority to unilaterally overturn the results of an election, and doing so would have amounted to a profound break from precedent and democratic norms.