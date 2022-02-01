Reward offered in stray-bullet death of U.K. astrophysicist

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Police are offering a $15,000 reward in hopes of finding the gunman responsible for a random bullet fired through the air that struck and killed an English astrophysicist who was visiting Georgia. Brookhaven police say 31-year-old Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend at her apartment outside Atlanta when the bullet pierced the wall of the apartment on Jan. 16. Police say it traveled through the headboard of a bed and struck Willson in the back of the head. Police say they were called to a nearby apartment building shortly before Willson was shot after multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire. Moments later, Willson was shot.