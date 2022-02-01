NAACP urges federal charges in killing of Laquan McDonald

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to bring federal civil rights charges against the white Chicago police officer who fatally shot Black teenager Laquan McDonald. NAACP President Derrick Johnson’s Tuesday letter comes days before ex-officer Jason Van Dyke is scheduled to be released from prison after serving less than half of his state prison term. Van Dyke was convicted of murder in October 2018 in the killing of McDonald. Van Dyke is scheduled to be released from prison Thursday. The 2014 shooting prompted massive protests in Chicago after a judge forced the city to release video that showed Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times.