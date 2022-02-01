Is NYC safe? Violence, perception and a complicated reality

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A string of high-profile violence in New York City has frayed nerves, but the nation’s largest city remains relatively safe. The crimes included a teenage fast-food cashier shot to death, a woman pushed to her death in front of a subway train, an 11-month-old wounded by a stray bullet, and the killing of two police officers. But New York City saw 28 killings in January. That’s one fewer than the number it averaged for that month over the prior 10 years. And its homicide rate has remained lower than the rate in the next six most populous U.S. cities.