Congregation facing eviction from nation’s oldest synagogue

By STEVE LEBLANC

Associated Press

A Jewish congregation in New York City has moved to evict Rhode Island congregants who worship at the nation’s oldest synagogue as part of a long-running dispute over control of the historic building. The New York-based Congregation Shearith Israel on Monday filed a motion in state Superior Court to take control of Touro Synagogue by removing its current tenants — the Newport-based Congregation Jeshuat Israel. Members of Congregation Jeshuat Israel said they’re seeking a long-term lease instead. The move is the latest in a lengthy legal battle over the synagogue and a set of Colonial-era bells valued at $7.4 million.