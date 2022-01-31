US-allied Syria force says it foiled major IS comeback plot

By ZEINA KARAM

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force says that a prison overrun by the Islamic State group in northeastern Syria is now fully under its control. The group said Monday it thwarted a dangerous plot by the extremists to launch further, multiple attacks across the volatile region. The Syrian Democratic Forces said more than 120 of their fighters and prison workers died in the 10-day standoff at the Gweiran prison, also known as al-Sinaa prison, which houses at least 3,000 Islamic State group detainees. It added that some 374 IS militants, including the initial attackers, were also killed.