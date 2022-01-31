Myanmar takeover anniversary marked by strike, int’l concern

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Opponents of military rule in Myanmar are marking the one-year anniversary of the army’s seizure of power with a nationwide strike to show their strength and solidarity amid concern about what has become an increasingly violent contention for power. The “silent strike” seeks to empty the streets of Myanmar’s cities and towns by having people stay home and businesses shut their doors. The anniversary has also attracted international attention. President Joe Biden called for the military to reverse its actions, free Aung San Suu Kyi and engage in meaningful dialogue. The military’s takeover on Feb. 1, 2021, set off opposition that in reaction to the military’s violence has turned into an armed insurgency.