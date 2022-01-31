Libya’s lawmakers push for new PM after failing to hold vote

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan lawmakers are pushing ahead with their plans to appoint a new transitional government. A spokesman for the legislature said Monday that candidates may submit their bids for the post of prime minister. The parliament will convene next week for deliberations on the candidates and the appointment of a new prime minister to lead the transitional government. The parliament’s move to replace Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is likely to fuel tensions in the country. Under Dbeibah’s watch, Libya failed to hold its first presidential election as scheduled on Dec. 24. That was a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean nation.