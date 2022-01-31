Judge hears arguments in challenge to new campaign funds law

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue and Gov. Brian Kemp sparred in court over a new state law that allows certain top elected officials to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits, even when the legislature is in session. A lawyer for Perdue argued that the law gives Kemp a significant and unfair fundraising and spending advantage in the Republican primary. A lawyer for the governor countered that it levels the playing field because the governor would otherwise be unable to raise money during a critical period leading up to the primary.