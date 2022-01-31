Finns to end virus restrictions next month

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin says the country will end all COVID-19 restrictions next month. She says Monday that her Social Democratic-led government will negotiate with the other parties in parliament the timetable for the removal of the restrictions. At the same time, border controls at the internal borders between Finland and the other Schengen countries end Monday. Travelers coming from outside the EU will continue to meet border controls at least until Feb. 14. In neighboring Denmark, restrictions are to be scrapped Tuesday, while Sweden said last week it will extend its measures for another fortnight.