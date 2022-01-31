Feds: Man taught bomb making to person targeting authorities

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

Federal authorities say a man who teaches military tactics in North Carolina has been charged with showing someone how to make a bomb that would kill people in federal law enforcement. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that 38-year-old Christopher Arthur has been arrested. Arthur had been on the FBI’s radar since at least 2020. That’s when federal authorities say one of Arthur’s tactical instruction manuals was found in the home of a man who was killed in a shootout with police in New York. The FBI said it received information that the man was attempting to organize a militia against the U.S. government. Arthur runs a company called “Tackleberry Solutions” in Mount Olive. It’s 70 miles southeast of Raleigh.