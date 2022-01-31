Election fraud trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi set for Feb. 14

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The trial of Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for election fraud is set begin in Feb. 14. The election fraud charge was filed in November by the state election commission, whose members were appointed by the military government that took power after ousting Suu Kyi’s elected government in February last year. The army said it seized power because of widespread voting fraud, an allegation that independent election observers have said they have seen no serious evidence for. The 76-year-old Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to six years’ imprisonment. Former President Win Myint and former Minister of the President’s Office Min Thu will be Suu Kyi’s co-defendants in the case.