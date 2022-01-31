Dozens killed in days of attacks in Nigeria’s troubled north

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities say that dozens of civilians and security personnel have been killed in attacks by gunmen in three states in Nigeria’s troubled northern region. Police said that in Katsina state the gunmen came on more than 200 motorcycles and invaded Ilela village, killing 12 persons. In Niger state which neighbors Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, authorities said many people including 11 security personnel were killed on Saturday when bandits overran a security outpost and attacked neighboring villages in Shiroro local government area. Eleven persons were also killed in Kaduna state early Sunday morning when assailants attacked the Kurmin Masara village in Zangon Kataf local government area.